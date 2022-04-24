WHO Reports Around 170 Hepatitis Cases Of Unknown Origin

Geneva: Nearly 170 cases of Hepatitis of unknown origin among children have been reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), which says that there has been at least one death already.

"As of 21 April 2022, at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported from 11 countries in the WHO European Region and one country in the WHO Region of the Americas," the WHO said on Saturday. "Cases have been reported in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland (the United Kingdom) (114), Spain (13), Israel (12), the United States of America (9), Denmark (6), Ireland (<5), The Netherlands (4), Italy (4), Norway (2), France (2), Romania (1), and Belgium (1)," it added. The WHO noted that the cases are aged 1 month to 16 years old. Seventeen children (approximately 10 pc) have required liver transplantation while at least one death has been reported, it stated.

At least 20 of the patients also tested positive for the coronavirus, while 19 had a SARS-CoV-2 and adenovirus co-infection.

"The common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D and E) have not been detected in any of these cases. International travel or links to other countries based on the currently available information have not been identified as factors," as per WHO. The organization specified that travel restrictions are not necessary for the current situation. —ANI