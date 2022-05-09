    Menu
    WHO Consultations On Approval Of Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine Underway

    The Hawk
    May9/ 2022

    Russian Sputnik V

    Moscow (Russia): Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Monday that consultations with the World Health Organization (WHO) on approval of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are still underway.

    "They are continuing," Murashko told reporters.

    In January, Murashko said that Russia had sent all data on the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the WHO.

    The WHO has so far approved 10 COVID-19 vaccines, including Covovax, Moderna, Comirnaty, Janssen, AstraZeneca, Covishield, Covaxin, Sinovac and Sinopharm, with 10 more vaccines undergoing the review process, including Russia's Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona vaccines.

    Last week, media reported that the WHO would consider on May 10 a draft resolution calling for the closure of a specialised WHO office in Moscow over Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which was developed at Kyiv's request. —ANI/Sputnik

