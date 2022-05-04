    Menu
    What Kareena wanted for Eid this year

    May4/ 2022
    May4/ 2022

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    It was family time for Saif Ali Khan and his siblings, Soha and Saba, as they celebrated Eid together.

     

    IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu prepare sheer khurma for Eid.

    Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

     

    IMAGE: And their daughter Inaaya relishes it!

    Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

     

    IMAGE: Soha and Kunal twin in green.

    Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

     

    IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, celebrated Eid with Salman Khan.

    Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram



