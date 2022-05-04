What Kareena wanted for Eid this year

It was family time for Saif Ali Khan and his siblings, Soha and Saba, as they celebrated Eid together.
IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu prepare sheer khurma for Eid.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: And their daughter Inaaya relishes it!
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Soha and Kunal twin in green.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram
IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, celebrated Eid with Salman Khan.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram