What Kareena wanted for Eid this year

It was family time for Saif Ali Khan and his siblings, Soha and Saba, as they celebrated Eid together.

IMAGE: Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu prepare sheer khurma for Eid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: And their daughter Inaaya relishes it!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Soha and Kunal twin in green.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

IMAGE: Karisma Kapoor, meanwhile, celebrated Eid with Salman Khan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram







