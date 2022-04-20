Webinar On The Science Of Spirituality Organised At Shoolini Univarsity

Shimla (The Hawk): The Yogananda Centre for Theology at Shoolini University organised a webinar on "Science of Spirituality". The keynote speakers were Prof. Makarand Paranjape, Director, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla and Mr. Sunil Sheoran, Entrepreneur, Researcher of Indian Heritage, Management consultant Toronto, Canada.

The welcome note was presented by Prof. Atul Khosla Vice Chancellor Shoolini University. Patron of the Centre and Chancellor of Shoolini University Prof. P.K Kholsa also addressed the audience and shared his vision on the theme.

Prof. Makarand Paranjape delivered his lecture on 'Life's dream'. He started his talk with Anubhav se hi parmatama ko paaya ja sakta hai, akshar gyan se kuch nahi ho paayega. Prof. Paranjape also shared many stories from the Autobiography of a Yogi and recited a poem written by Paramhansa Yogananda . He appeals to the young minds that though time is infinite but the time to evolve and find the truth is right now don't wait for tomorrow.

Mr. Sunil Sheoran delivered his lecture on, 'Ingredients for good researcher: courage, critical thinking and content depth'.He gave closer attention to Patanjali Yoga sutra and Bhagavat Gita and Self Realization Fellowship (SRF) teaching. Prof.Sheoran further shared that there are so many public opinions about spirituality but we should look for valid knowledge like Patanjali Yoga sutra. He shared three ingredients for a good researcher: courage, critical thinking and depth of the content. He also talked about that for daily routine problem one shouldn't use logic all the time, sometimes through intuitions, we can understand and solve the problem but this can be achieved through meditation and by adopting a lifestyle which increases the intuition power.

The closing remark was presented by Mr. Vivek Atray, Chairman YCT. The webinar was co-ordinated by Dr. Prerna Bhardwaj, Co-ordinator, YCT with the help of backup team Dr. Lalit Sharma, Assistant Professor in School of Pharamaceutical Sciences, Mr. Sourabh Aggarwal Assistant Professor in School of Engineering and technology Mr. Apar Kaushik Assistant Professor cum Ph.D Scholar School of Yoga and theology centre and Ms. Prakrati Garg Research Associate Ph.D Pursuing Biotechnology. The event was conducted online through Zoom and around 100 students attended the webinar.