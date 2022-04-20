Webinar on health, immunity and meditation organised at Shoolini Univ

Shimla: Shoolini University's School of Yoga organised a webinar on 'Promotion of Immunity and Holistic health through meditation' on Friday.

The webinar was inaugurated by University Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla, who said that there is a huge demand for scientifically justifying the techniques of the yoga system.

Prof. Khosla welcomed the webinar's main speaker, Prof. Jai Prakash Narayan Mishra, a retired Professor from the Central University of Gujarat. Prof. Narayan had also served as Registrar at Jain Vishwa Bharti University, Rajasthan, and worked at AIIMS New Delhi.

Prof. Jai Prakash talked about the detailed concept of health and immunity. He explained the antigen, antibody, and T cells concept and discussed how meditation helps to boost our immunity.

Earlier the welcome address of the participants was given by the Head, School of Yoga, Dr. Subodh Saurabh Singh, he also presented the concluding remark and vote of thanks. The webinar was moderated by Dr. Mala Tripathi, Assistant Professor at the School of Yoga.