We have been actively engaging in conversations: Tom Holland on 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland discusses the potential for Spider-Man 4, emphasizing the importance of honoring the character's legacy and not rushing into another installment.

Los Angeles: Spider-Man star Tom Holland says while the team behind his blockbuster superhero franchise is "actively" discussing the possibility of a fourth part, they won't come up with a new installment 'for the sake of making another one'.

According to entertainment website Collider, Holland said he feels extremely protective towards the 'Spider-Man'.



“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing," the British actor said at a press conference with the Critics Choice Association.

“I feel very protective over Spider-Man. I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is really rare, and I want to protect his legacy. So, I won’t make another one for the sake of making another one. It will have to be worth the while of the character," he added.



Holland has starred as the titular superhero in three Spider-Man movies - Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021).



Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had told Entertainment Weekly in February that the fourth Spider-Man movie was being written. Development on the film's script was paused amid the WGA strike.

—PTI