We can't take our position in the world unless Pakistan is a 'albatross around our necks' Mani Shankar Aiyar

New Delhi: Mani Shankar Aiyar, a former diplomat turned politician, is advocating for engagement with Pakistan. He claims that India cannot rise to its rightful place in the world so long as its western neighbour remains a "albatross around our necks."

With his new autobiography "Memoirs of a Maverick -- The First Fifty Years (1941-1991)" out on Monday, the Congress politician, who was India's consul general in Karachi from December 1978 to January 1982, has devoted an entire chapter to his time spent in Pakistan.

In an interview about his new book, published by Juggernaut Books, Aiyar stated that his time as consul general in Pakistan was the highlight of his bureaucratic career, and that he has spent a considerable deal of time in the first volume discussing his experiences during his three years in Karachi.—Inputs from Agencies