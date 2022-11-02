WBBPE can't provide 2014, 2017 teacher eligibility test certificates

Kolkata (The Hawk): The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) has stated that it is unable to provide certificates to applicants who appeared in the primary teachers' eligibility tests between 2014 and 2017. This is despite the Calcutta High Court's request.

The board representative clearly stated during a meeting between the WBBPE's legal counsel and the petitioners seeking certificates with a breakdown of marks for 2014 and 2017, that it would not be possible to issue certificates to all candidates who appeared in the primary teachers' eligibility tests in 2014 and 2017, before the new written exams for primary teacher recruitment are held on November 14 of this year.

However, after meeting the current WBBPE President Gautam Pal, one of the petitioners' attorneys, Bikram Bandopadhyay, told the media that the board officials had promised to inform the applicants who had taken the primary teachers' eligibility tests in 2014 and 2017 about the scores they had received at the time.

Many petitioners who took the primary teachers' eligibility test in 2014 and 2017 claimed they still haven't received their certificates on this matter, which prevents them from obtaining a breakdown of their exam scores. According to the petitioners, once their clients receive the certificates for the exams from 2014 and 2017, they will be able to determine if they have qualified for a direct interview or will need to take a new written exam. As a result, they are demanding that certifications be issued before the application deadline.

According to WBBPE regulations, candidates who have already passed the written test can go straight to the interview and are not required to take the test again.

Tuesday saw a single judge bench presided over by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay give the WBBPE counsel the go-ahead to set up a meeting with the petitioners' counsel on this issue right away, if at all feasible, on Tuesday only, and figure out solutions. The meeting was consequently planned.

