WB Approves $1 Billion To Support India’s Health Sector For Pandemic Preparedness & Enhanced Health Service Delivery

New Delhi (The Hawk): The World Bank Board of Executive Directors approved two complementary loans of $500 million each to support and enhance India’s health sector. Through this combined financing of $1 billion, the Bank will support India’s flagship Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), launched in October 2021, to improve the public healthcare infrastructure across the country. In addition to the national level interventions, one of the loans will prioritize seven states including Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.