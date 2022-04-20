USOL Celebrates Women's Day

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University School of Open Learning, Panjab University, Chandigarh today organized a webinar to celebrate International Women's Day, as a part of commencement of Golden Jubilee celebrations of USOL.

The event started with the welcome address by USOL Chairperson Prof. Madhurima Verma. The guests of the event were the 5 women achievers from variety of fields, who shared their experiences of life of being a woman in a male dominating society.

Prof. Rajesh Gill, Dean Research, Panjab University while sharing her experiences in her inaugural address narrated how she started her journey walking on a tight rope, protecting herself from every scar throughout the journey. She started her career at a very young age with a fear of men, like every woman has while going out of home and with the growing age she used to feel more confident, while working with men.

Dr. Binu Dogra, Former Principle PGGCG-42 recounted her journey as a bright student of instrumental music, despite facing many challenges in life she taught music in Govt. schools, won many awards, then became principal of a government college. She motivated all to give back to the society.

Ms. Seema Chauhan, ADA, Govt. of Haryana shared her unique experiences of leaving a comfort zone and joined civil services with the utmost support from her husband, without which it would not be possible for her to come out of a protected family environment.

Ms. Vaishali Chowdhary, a media person from PTC News Haryana had experience of working with Doordarshan, All India Radio and found that it is very difficult for woman to carve a niche for herself in a male dominated profession, where woman has always been treated as misfit.

Ms. Amber Rizvi, a police officer in Chandigarh police is a vibrant lady from Muslim family, who had many experiences of daunting tasks, recalled her inspiring journey from a cowardly girl to fearless police officer, who has been chosen as a member of US peace keeping mission.

The event was ended with the vote of thanks by Prof.Parveen Sharda, USOL.