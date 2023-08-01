Urgent need to introduce data protection law to curb cybercrime menace: Par Panel

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel stated on Tuesday that the country urgently needs a data protection law that can effectively battle the cybercrime scourge and defend the interests and rights of individuals in the digital era.

According to the 48th report from the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, citizens' privacy rights could be jeopardised if the data protection framework wasn't implemented immediately.

"The Committee strongly advocates for the immediate action of enacting this crucial legislation to protect the interests and rights of citizens in the digital age," the committee said.—Inputs from Agencies