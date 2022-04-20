UPSC won't issue paper admit cards for civil services main exam

New Delhi: No paper admit cards will be issued for this year's civil services main examination, scheduled to begin early next month, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has said.





The UPSC will be conducting the test at 23 centres from December 3 to 9. The Commission has uploaded the e-admit cards on its website -- www.Upsc.Gov.In.





"The candidates are advised to download their e-admit cards and take a print-out thereof. The candidates will have to produce the print-out of their e-admit cards at the allotted venue for appearing in the examination.





"In case the photograph is not visible or available on the e-admit cards, candidates are advised to carry identical photograph for each session along with proof of identity such as Aadhaar card, voter identity card, driving licence, passport etc. To the venue of the examination. No paper admit card will be issued for this examination by the Commission," the UPSC said in a public notice.





The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.





Candidates have been asked to bring e-admit card print-out in each session to secure admission to examination hall. E-admit card may be preserved till the declaration of written test result, the Commission said.





In case of any discrepancy, the candidate may contact UPSC facilitation counter in person or call on -- 011-23381125, 23098543 and 23385271.





PTI