University Business School, PU Organizes Induction Programme

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Academic Session 2022-2023 of University Business School, Panjab University commenced w.e.f. 02.08.2022 and regular classes commenced at UBS w.e.f. 8.00 A.M. on 02.08.2022.

University Business School organized an Induction Programme on August 2-3, 2022 at English Auditorium.

Prof. B.B. Goyal, Chairperson-UBS welcomed the invited guests and students and apprised about glorious tradition of University Business School which ranked top most University Business Schools in the country. He also spoke about the unique curriculum regularly updated keeping in view the market trend to produce the best students for the industry. Apart from introducing the highly qualified faculty member who uncalculated discipline and skill learning during the course. Prof. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Panjab University in his presidential address welcomed the guests and aspirant MBA students to the University campus. The Vice Chancellor shared the new opportunities management students across the university for marketing and management applications in interdisciplinary projects. He also called upon ongoing students to come forward to work with university engineering department and pharmaceutical science deptt. which had a number of patent in their credit and collaborating for product development with the industry to strengthen the university-industry interface, he promised to be accessible for any academic venture and motivated the students to work for new startups for which university is ready to provide financial help.

Prof. D.P. Goyal, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Shillong, the Chief Guest has given the scope of management course students and divulged the digital disruption which has challenged the working of industrial sector. Dr. Goyal also shared his research expertise in management information system which is driving the business for decisions support system. The Guest of Honour, Mr. D.K. Sindwani, Director, Corporate Services, Vardhman Group shared the corporate perspectives of business and how young aspirants need to be skilled. He enumerated number of skills in present digital environment to have a critical thinking and ability of mental mapping in very challenging situation where one has to perform instantly. Distinguished expert from the leading industrial units like Dr. A.K. Sabharwal, Director- Pharmaffilliates Analytivcs and Syntheitcs P. Ltd, and Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Director-Content Centre Institute of Copywriting, New Delhi shared the Business Environment and industry skill sets required for the new job seekers. Prof. Sanjay Kaushik presented a vote of thanks.