Unique Domestic Products Presented To Panellists During National Conclave Mann Ki Baat@100

New Delhi (The Hawk): During the National Conclave Mann Ki Baat@100, the dignitaries and the panellists were presented with unique products made by the artists across the country. These artists have been lauded by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in his various Mann ki Baat addresses for reviving traditional art forms.

The Vice President was gifted with a unique Kaavi Painting made by artist Shri Sagar Mule from Goa. Shri Sagar Mule is re-inventing Kaavi paintings of the Konkan region with a modern touch. The bright red found in Goa’s laterite soil is expertly infused with mixed media to bring to life diverse themes, ranging from traditional temple designs and festivals to life in the village. Sagar’s efforts have revived the centuries-old art form, bringing wide interest and attention to its conservation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated Sagar’s efforts through Mann ki Baat in December 2016.

Other dignitaries and panellists were gifted with Pattachithra paintings on stone made by Bhagyashree Sahu from Odisha and Etikoppaka Wooden Toys made by C V Raju from Andhra Pradesh.

Bhagyashree Sahu, through her deft brush strokes pays obeisance to Lord Jagannath and keeps alive the oldest artform to emerge from eastern India, Pattachitra.

While traditional Pattachitra is done on natural cloth scrolls, Bhagyashree has chosen stones of varying sizes and shapes as her muse.

Etikoppaka Wooden Toys, the GI tagged handicraft of Andhra Pradesh has its origins dating back to the Rajas of Vizianagaram. Made out of wood and coloured with natural dyes, these toys are finally coated with lac, a colourless resinous secretion of numerous insects. CV Raju has successfully revived the age-old tradition of Etikoppaka wooden toy craft and has managed to make the craft community quality conscious through his efforts.

The National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat @100 was organised by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting yesterday at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Inaugurated by Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankar, the event witnessed the participation of Union Ministers Shri Amit Shah, Shri Anurag Thakur and Shri Ashwini Vaishnav.