Union WCD Minister Inaugurates Regional Symposium On Child Protection, Safety And Child Welfare

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD), Government of India organized a one day Regional Symposium on Child Protection, Safety and Child Welfare today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today. There were nine participating states of Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and UTs of Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Symposium was attended by more than 2000 representatives from Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), Juvenile Justice Boards (JJBs), Members of Village Child Protection Committee (VCPC) and Anganwadi Workers. The programme is the start of a series of regional symposiums to be held across the country to raise awareness and outreach about child protection, safety and welfare issues.

The Symposium was graced by Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Government of India along with Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, l Minister of State, Women and Child Development, Government of India, Shri Indevar Pandey, Secretary, Ministry of Women And Child Development and Shri Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

The focus of the programme was on the Amendments in the Juvenile Justice Act, Rules. It’s impact on adoption processes was highlighted by experience sharing by Prospective Adoptive Parents who received quick resolution post the Amendment in September, 2022. An online Training Module on the JJ Act, developed by the MWCD in collaboration with the LBSNAA, Mussoorie was inaugurated and launched on the Karmayogi Igot platform aimed at sensitization and capacity building of all functionaries who need to be aware of the provisions for child safety, protection and welfare right up to the village level.

The welcome address at the event was delivered by Secretary, MoWCD, Shri Indevar Pandey. He stated that Under Mission Vatsalya, State CWCs and JJBs have been formed in every district and its budget provision has been increased substantially. Secretary also appealed that it should be ensured that each and every CCI is registered under the provision of JJ ACT.”

Minister of State, MoWCD, Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai highlighted the objectives of "Mission Vatsalya" with respect to providing the security net of statutory and service delivery structure to children in difficult circumstances. He also informed the gathering that in order to protect the Children from Offences of Sexual Assault and harassment, 1023 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) including 389 Exclusive POCSO Courts for expeditious trial and disposal of cases related to rape and POCSO Act, 2012 have been set up.

NCPCR Chairperson, Shri Priyank Kanoongo stated that this day will be marked in the pages of history because from the first responders at the village level to the officials of the Government of India and even the Union Minister were present under one roof for the betterment of the children of India and for celebrating the utsav of Vatsal Bharat.

Union Minister, MoWCD, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, highlighted how in 9 years, 7 lakh children have been aided across the country with the help of CCIs. Further, she stated that about 3 lakh children, who were declared missing, have been reunited with their parents in these 9 years by DCPUs and police administration across the country.

Every child in India is protected, safe, because the people who have the responsibility regarding the protection of our children in every street, every locality, are dedicated to the concern of those children in every situation. Earlier, under Child Protection Services, Rs. 2000 per month was offered for non-institutional childcare, but this has now been increased to Rs 4000 per month under Mission Vatsalya.

The event was also attended by Prospective Adoptive parents, three of whom shared their experience about the ease of adoption procedures brought about by the recent changes.

Through this event, the successful interventions under Mission Vatsalya for extending sponsorship, foster care and after care support to Children in Vulnerable Situations and Distress and Support, Advocacy, and Mental Health Interventions (SAMVAD) by NIMHANS for the psycho social care and mental health of children in distress were also shared.