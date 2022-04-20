Union Education Minister to launch NIPUN Bharat on July 5

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education will launch National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN Bharat) tomorrow i.e 5th July, 2021. It will be launched virtually by Union Minister of Education, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'. A short video, anthem and Implementation Guidelines on NIPUN Bharat will also be launched during this programme. Senior officers from the School Education Department from all States and UTs, Senior Officials of the Department and Heads of Institutions will also attend the event.





The launch of NIPUN Bharat marks an important step undertaken by the Department of School Education and Literacy, among a series of measures taken for implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, that was released on 29th July 2020.

The vision of NIPUN Bharat Mission is to create an enabling environment to ensure universal acquisition of foundational literacy and numeracy, so that every child achieves the desired learning competencies in reading, writing and numeracy by the end of Grade 3, by 2026-27. NIPUN Bharat will be implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy and a five-tier implementation mechanism will be set up at the National- State- District- Block- School level in all States and UTs, under the aegis of the centrally sponsored scheme of Samagra Shiksha.