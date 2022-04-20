Union Budget 2021-22 discussed by USOL

Chandigarh (The Hawk): University School of Open Learning, Panjab University, Chandigarh organized a National Webinar on "Union Budget 2021-22"on 27th April, 2021 as a part of Golden Jubilee Celebrations of USOL, in collaboration with Indian Economic Association.

Prof. Madhurima Verma, Chairperson, USOL welcomed the resource persons and participants. Prof Harsh Gandhar being organising secretary conducted the session and introduced the theme .

Taking cognisance of the fact that all nations are experiencing slowdown due to after effects of COVID- 19, Prof. D. K. Madan, Secretary, IEA, deliberated on the challenges facing lndian health sector especially shortage of oxygen and the requisite curbs on steel industry using it, and the need to lift up medical facilities to counter the second wave of COVID 19.

Prof. Vinayak Deshpande, Former Pro VC RTM, Nagpur University discussed the growth scenario, applauded various visionary steps taken by the government like new scheme of PLI, One Nation One Ration Card for migrant labour etc. and emphasized upon the need to invest more in transportation, infrastructure management and also to deal with the lower middle class falling into poverty. He questioned appropriateness of several policy measures, which according to him fall under supply management of Classical economics while the economy is facing demand deficiency.

Prof. Ganesh Kawadia from Devi Ahilya University Indore deciphered concepts of growth, deficit and foreign investment, and provided a critical overview of the union budget. He reiterated the need for demand revival and also questioned the dictum "Minimum government Maximum Governance". He highlighted the need for raising public investment in employment generation, infrastructure and agriculture, adding that it will not crowd out private investment, hence for larger role of government.

Prof. Praveen Sharda, Dept. of English, USOL proposed a vote of thanks.There was pan lndia participation of nearly 200 persons including students, faculty members, IEA members and from Sultanate of Oman.