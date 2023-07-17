UK charity hails Alzheimer’s drug Donanemab milestone

London: On Monday, encouraging preliminary results from a trial of the Alzheimer's medicine Donanemab were welcomed by a UK-based charity due to the treatment's apparent ability to slow down brain degeneration.

The Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Amsterdam saw the release of the study's full results by Eli Lilly, the drug's manufacturer; the results confirmed that Donanemab slowed clinical decline by 35% in people with early Alzheimer's whose brain scans showed low or medium levels of a protein called Tau, according to Alzheimer's Research UK.

People who already had an abundance of Tau showed no adverse effects. Dr. Susan Kohlhaas, Executive Director of Research & Partnerships at Alzheimer's Research UK, called the findings "another milestone" that proved "the outlook for dementia and its impact on people and society is finally changing."—Inputs from Agencies