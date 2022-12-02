Two receive 7 years' RI in fraudulent currency case from NIA

New Delhi (The Hawk): Two people were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a Special NIA court in Ahmedabad for selling counterfeit Indian currency, observing that the prosecution was successful in establishing its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

In accordance with sections 489B, 489C, and 120B in the Indian Penal Code, the court found Vinod Nishad, also known as Vinod Sahni, and Mehfooz Shaikh guilty and sentenced them to seven years' RI.

The case was initially filed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Regional Unit, Surat based on reliable information that Vinod Nishad, a Muzaffarpur native, was travelling by rail from Bihar to Surat with fake Indian currency.

Later, the NIA re-registered the case.

"Investigations showed that the defendants were repeat offenders. They carried bogus money notes to Surat with the intention of discrediting India's reliable monetary system, according to the chargesheet from the NIA.

The Special Court in Ahmedabad heard testimony from 13 prosecution witnesses as the NIA presented evidence of the criminal plot.

(Inputs from Agencies)