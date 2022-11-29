Two guys who attacked Aaftab's van, sends to 14-day judicial prison by Delhi court

New Delhi (The Hawk): The two attackers, who were part of the group of men who surrounded Aaftab Poonawalla's van, were sentenced to 14 days in judicial detention by a Delhi court on Tuesday.

Kuldeep Thakur and Nigam Gurjar, the two men who were in possession of weapons, were detained on Monday and appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

According to the Delhi Police, a car outside the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini, overtook Poonawalla's van and stopped it. He had come for a polygraph examination.

Outside the FSL, BSF security has now been set up.

A few individuals who emerged from the automobile with the purpose to harm Poonawalla attacked the van. The two males, who both called Gurugram home, were spotted brandishing swords. According to the police, their team was searching for the remaining assailants.

The group had arrived in a car that had been impounded. 4-5 persons were present. If it turns out that more people were involved while being questioned, more steps will be taken. Police teams are also investigating their claims and the organisation they belong to, the official said.

At the Prashant Vihar Police Station, a FIR was filed in accordance with Sections 186, 353, 147, 148, and 149 of the Indian Penal Code.

Additionally, the polygraph test on Poonawalla was administered by FSL authorities on Monday for nearly seven hours. According to Sanjeev Gupta, Deputy Director, FSL, the polygraph examination will probably go on for a while.

On November 26, the court committed Poonawalla to judicial custody for a period of 13 days. He was detained on November 12 for allegedly killing his live-in partner by strangling her and then dismembering her body into 35 pieces. The incident happened in south Delhi's Mehrauli neighbourhood.

(Inputs from Agencies)