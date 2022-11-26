Two-Days LAMHE-2022’: Inter-University Techno-Cultural Fest Concludes At IMS Unison University, Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): Lamhe, the annual inter-university techno-cultural extravaganza, kicked off the second day with great pomp and fervor. On the second day of Lamhe 2022 held on November 26, several events and competitions were conducted by the different Schools.
The second and final day of the cultural fest came to an exhilarating end with the live band performance of the renowned Tochi Raina, a Bollywood singer, composer, and philosopher, best known as a playback singer in Hindi films. He transcended the audience into the world of melody with his music and notes. The students danced and swayed to the rhythm of his tune throughout the performance. Two days of fun and frolic embedded with tantalizing, mind blowing events and celebrity performances came to an end in this magical way.
The main events conducted were Nirtya-O-Logy (Solo and group dance), Dance to the Tune, Rang Manch (Nukkad Natak), Live Band Performance.
The second day of Lamhe saw various events by the School of Management like National Business Plan, Adrenaline Rush – Management Simulation, Ad -Mania, Mockstocks. The School of Law conducted Turn Court, Legal Poster Making Competition, Constitution Law Day while School of Hospitality Management conducted fun events like T-shirt Painting and Master Blender. The School of Liberal Arts conducted an Open Mic which kept the festive spirit going in the students. After a successful first day, the School of Media and Communication Design’s National Media Fest (2-day event) kicked off the RJ Hunt and the AD Mad Show with aplomb where students showcased their creativity and ideas.
Cultural events such as Face Painting and Photo Montage ensured that everyone’s interest was covered as part of this inter-collegiate techno-cultural show.
Students from different universities exhibited unique cultural diversity through their submissions and participation in the countless events being conducted as part of the fest. Students from eminent and prestigious universities and colleges like Delhi University, UPES, BFIT Group of Institutions, Graphic Era Deemed to be University, Tula’s Institute, DIT University, Shoolini University, Doon Business School, Doon University, Whistling Woods International, IIS University, and many more participated in the events.
In the concluding valedictory session, the esteemed Vice-Chancellor Brigadier (Dr) M Srinivasan appreciated the hard work and sincere efforts of the students to make LAMHE 2022 a grand success. With a leviathan footfall comprising of students from various universities and colleges LAMHE -2022 created lasting memories for all participants and students at the IMS Unison University.
Winners’ Detail of different competition at LAMHE 2022
Title Winners of Grandeur: The Fashion Show:
Mr. Winsome 2022 - Cyrus Lyrikyengbam, IMS Unison
Ms. Winsome 2022 - Khushi Sinha, IMS Unison
Mr. Winsome Runner-up 2022 - Dilpreet Singh, IMS Unison
Ms. Winsome Runner-up 2022 - Suhani Miglani, IMS Unison
Mr. Handsome - Sanchit Upadhyay, BFIT
Ms. Beautiful - Khushi Parmar, Tula’s Institute.
Overall the final winning team of the event was IMS Unison University and the runner-up was Tula’s Institute.
Winners of Sur Sargam:
Solo singing
1st - Shivan Rawat - Graphic Era
2nd – Mihir - SoL, IUU
Duet singing
1st - Ayush Rawat, Shubham Sharma - SoM, IUU
2nd - Aditya Gurung, Aditya Rawat – IUU
Winner of 360 Degree - The Best Manager (School of Management)
1st - Mr. Prince S. Dutt – SoM, IUU
Winners of Mockstocks:
1st - Pratham Singh and Yug Arora of SoM, IUU
2nd - Harsh Chandan and Priyanshu Jain, SoM, IUU
Winners of Vaad Vivad: ( School of Law)
1st – Elma – SoMCD, IUU
2nd - Anavil - DIT
Winners of Legal Camera:
1st - Neelesh Sharma – SoL, IUU
2nd - Chaitanya Srikrishna – SoL, IUU
3rd - Aman Qureshi – SoL, IUU
Winners of the Documentary Making Competition (School of Media and Communication Design)
1st – Sukhan-E-Banaras – UPES
2nd – Ashoka: An Archaic Experience – SoMCD, IUU
3rd – An Accidental Home – SoMCD, IUU
Winners of the Short Film Making Competition:
1st – Memories – SoMCD, IUU
2nd – Happy 23rd – SoMCD, IUU
3rd – Bully Rush – IIS University, Jaipur
Winner of RJ Hunt (School of Media and Communication Design)
1st –Rohit Panwar, SOMCD, IUU
2nd –Rishika Arya, SOMCD, IUU
3rd – Misbah Zaidi, SOMCD, IUU
Winners of AD-MAD (School of Media and Communication Design)
1st –Shifa Meyaji, Ashish Sharma, Gunasri kadaboina, Vanita Sah, SoMCD, IUU
2nd-Paras Chaudhary, Harsh Gupta, Umang Dudeja, SOL, IUU
3rd-Nidhi Panwar, Ishika Agrawal, SOL, IUU
Winners of Master Chef 2022 Culinary Competition: (School of Hospitality Management)
1st - Rahul Chand, Vineet Gaur – UIHMT
2nd – Nidhi, Ishika - SoM, IUU
3rd - Saloni Garg, Ankita – SoLA, SoMCD, IUU
Winners of Master Blender (School of Management)
1st - Madhur Walia and Divyansh, SoHM, IMS Unison University
2nd- Ayush Rawat and Deepak Ran- Uttaranchal Institute of Hotel Management (UIHM)
3rd - Lakshya and Yash Chaudhary, SOM, IMS Unison University
Winners of Best out of Waste (School of Management)
1st – Anchal Dhiman, Rishabh Ramola – UIHM
2nd – Ananya Sah, Tejaswi – SoM, IUU
3rd – Himashu Madhwal, Isha – SoL, IUU
Winners of Creative Writing Competition (School of Liberal Arts)
1st - Swaranjali Upadhyay – SoL, IUU
2nd - Priyanka Lahon – SoLA, IUU
3rd - Isha Kansal, SoLA, IUU
Winners of the quiz (School of Liberal Arts)
1st - Anubhav Kumar Singh, Priyanshi Bhandari - Doon University
2nd - Mayur Rana, Priya Bhandari - IUU
3rd - Arpit Garg, Priyanshu Yadav – IUU
Winners of Open Mic Competition (School of Liberal Arts)
1st - Isha Kansal, SoLA, IUU
2nd- Astha Negi, SoLA, IUU
3rd – Arvind, SoMCD