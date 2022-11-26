Two-Days LAMHE-2022’: Inter-University Techno-Cultural Fest Concludes At IMS Unison University, Dehradun

Dehradun (The Hawk): Lamhe, the annual inter-university techno-cultural extravaganza, kicked off the second day with great pomp and fervor. On the second day of Lamhe 2022 held on November 26, several events and competitions were conducted by the different Schools.

The second and final day of the cultural fest came to an exhilarating end with the live band performance of the renowned Tochi Raina, a Bollywood singer, composer, and philosopher, best known as a playback singer in Hindi films. He transcended the audience into the world of melody with his music and notes. The students danced and swayed to the rhythm of his tune throughout the performance. Two days of fun and frolic embedded with tantalizing, mind blowing events and celebrity performances came to an end in this magical way.

The main events conducted were Nirtya-O-Logy (Solo and group dance), Dance to the Tune, Rang Manch (Nukkad Natak), Live Band Performance.

The second day of Lamhe saw various events by the School of Management like National Business Plan, Adrenaline Rush – Management Simulation, Ad -Mania, Mockstocks. The School of Law conducted Turn Court, Legal Poster Making Competition, Constitution Law Day while School of Hospitality Management conducted fun events like T-shirt Painting and Master Blender. The School of Liberal Arts conducted an Open Mic which kept the festive spirit going in the students. After a successful first day, the School of Media and Communication Design’s National Media Fest (2-day event) kicked off the RJ Hunt and the AD Mad Show with aplomb where students showcased their creativity and ideas.

Cultural events such as Face Painting and Photo Montage ensured that everyone’s interest was covered as part of this inter-collegiate techno-cultural show.

Students from different universities exhibited unique cultural diversity through their submissions and participation in the countless events being conducted as part of the fest. Students from eminent and prestigious universities and colleges like Delhi University, UPES, BFIT Group of Institutions, Graphic Era Deemed to be University, Tula’s Institute, DIT University, Shoolini University, Doon Business School, Doon University, Whistling Woods International, IIS University, and many more participated in the events.

In the concluding valedictory session, the esteemed Vice-Chancellor Brigadier (Dr) M Srinivasan appreciated the hard work and sincere efforts of the students to make LAMHE 2022 a grand success. With a leviathan footfall comprising of students from various universities and colleges LAMHE -2022 created lasting memories for all participants and students at the IMS Unison University.

Winners’ Detail of different competition at LAMHE 2022

Title Winners of Grandeur: The Fashion Show:

Mr. Winsome 2022 - Cyrus Lyrikyengbam, IMS Unison

Ms. Winsome 2022 - Khushi Sinha, IMS Unison

Mr. Winsome Runner-up 2022 - Dilpreet Singh, IMS Unison

Ms. Winsome Runner-up 2022 - Suhani Miglani, IMS Unison

Mr. Handsome - Sanchit Upadhyay, BFIT

Ms. Beautiful - Khushi Parmar, Tula’s Institute.

Overall the final winning team of the event was IMS Unison University and the runner-up was Tula’s Institute.

Winners of Sur Sargam:

Solo singing

1st - Shivan Rawat - Graphic Era

2nd – Mihir - SoL, IUU

Duet singing

1st - Ayush Rawat, Shubham Sharma - SoM, IUU

2nd - Aditya Gurung, Aditya Rawat – IUU

Winner of 360 Degree - The Best Manager (School of Management)

1st - Mr. Prince S. Dutt – SoM, IUU

Winners of Mockstocks:

1st - Pratham Singh and Yug Arora of SoM, IUU

2nd - Harsh Chandan and Priyanshu Jain, SoM, IUU

Winners of Vaad Vivad: ( School of Law)

1st – Elma – SoMCD, IUU

2nd - Anavil - DIT

Winners of Legal Camera:

1st - Neelesh Sharma – SoL, IUU

2nd - Chaitanya Srikrishna – SoL, IUU

3rd - Aman Qureshi – SoL, IUU

Winners of the Documentary Making Competition (School of Media and Communication Design)

1st – Sukhan-E-Banaras – UPES

2nd – Ashoka: An Archaic Experience – SoMCD, IUU

3rd – An Accidental Home – SoMCD, IUU

Winners of the Short Film Making Competition:

1st – Memories – SoMCD, IUU

2nd – Happy 23rd – SoMCD, IUU

3rd – Bully Rush – IIS University, Jaipur

Winner of RJ Hunt (School of Media and Communication Design)

1st –Rohit Panwar, SOMCD, IUU

2nd –Rishika Arya, SOMCD, IUU

3rd – Misbah Zaidi, SOMCD, IUU

Winners of AD-MAD (School of Media and Communication Design)

1st –Shifa Meyaji, Ashish Sharma, Gunasri kadaboina, Vanita Sah, SoMCD, IUU

2nd-Paras Chaudhary, Harsh Gupta, Umang Dudeja, SOL, IUU

3rd-Nidhi Panwar, Ishika Agrawal, SOL, IUU

Winners of Master Chef 2022 Culinary Competition: (School of Hospitality Management)

1st - Rahul Chand, Vineet Gaur – UIHMT

2nd – Nidhi, Ishika - SoM, IUU

3rd - Saloni Garg, Ankita – SoLA, SoMCD, IUU

Winners of Master Blender (School of Management)

1st - Madhur Walia and Divyansh, SoHM, IMS Unison University

2nd- Ayush Rawat and Deepak Ran- Uttaranchal Institute of Hotel Management (UIHM)

3rd - Lakshya and Yash Chaudhary, SOM, IMS Unison University

Winners of Best out of Waste (School of Management)

1st – Anchal Dhiman, Rishabh Ramola – UIHM

2nd – Ananya Sah, Tejaswi – SoM, IUU

3rd – Himashu Madhwal, Isha – SoL, IUU

Winners of Creative Writing Competition (School of Liberal Arts)

1st - Swaranjali Upadhyay – SoL, IUU

2nd - Priyanka Lahon – SoLA, IUU

3rd - Isha Kansal, SoLA, IUU

Winners of the quiz (School of Liberal Arts)

1st - Anubhav Kumar Singh, Priyanshi Bhandari - Doon University

2nd - Mayur Rana, Priya Bhandari - IUU

3rd - Arpit Garg, Priyanshu Yadav – IUU

Winners of Open Mic Competition (School of Liberal Arts)

1st - Isha Kansal, SoLA, IUU

2nd- Astha Negi, SoLA, IUU

3rd – Arvind, SoMCD