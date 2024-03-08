    Menu
    TV actor Dolly Sohi dies due to cervical cancer

    The Hawk
    March8/ 2024
    The beloved TV actress passes away at 47 due to cervical cancer. A look back at her memorable roles and her battle with the disease.

    TV Actress Dolly Sohi

    Mumbai: Actor Dolly Sohi, best known for TV show Jhanak and Bhabhi, died on Friday morning at a hospital in Navi Mumbai due to cervical cancer, her brother Manpreet said.

    She was 47.

    The actor, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer around six months ago, was undergoing treatment for the disease.

    "She is no more. She passed away around 4.00 am at Apollo Hospital. She had cervical cancer which had spread to her lungs. We had admitted her last night to the hospital as her health had deteriorated," Manpreet told PTI.

    A night before, Dolly’s sister Amandeep Sohi, also an actor, passed away due to jaundice.

    "Amandeep passed away on Thursday due to jaundice at the DY Patil hospital," Manpreet added.

    Some of Dolly’s notable performances include TV shows such as Kkusum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Kumkum Bhagya, and Parineetii.

    Dolly's last rites will be held in the afternoon.

    —PTI

