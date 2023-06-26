Treating Obesity Could Now Be As Easy As Popping A Pill

New York: US drugmaker Eli Lilly's new daily pill may help in substantial weight loss, as well as help lower blood sugar levels, according to its phase 2 results.

The drug orforglipron, which targets glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptors, may also challenge the currently approved injectable therapies.

Compared to orforglipron, Novo Nordisk Ozempic and Wegovy recently approved for weight loss are given as once-weekly injections; and Lilly diabetes drug Mounjaro, which also helps substantial weight loss, is an injectable medicine.

The phase 2 study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, included about 272 people with an average starting body weight of 108.7 kilograms. The trial tested four doses of the pill ranging from 12 to 45 milligrams, compared with placebo.

At 36 weeks, the results showed weight loss ranging from 9.4 per cent to 14.7 per cent, compared with 2.3 per cent on placebo.

A weight reduction of at least 10 per cent by week 36 occurred in 46 to 75 per cent of the participants who received orforglipron, as compared with 9 per cent who received placebo.

The participants also had positive effects on levels of triglycerides and cholesterol, as well as systolic blood pressure, revealed the results, also presented at the American Diabetes Association conference in San Diego, US.

"We recognise that obesity is a global epidemic and there is a need for a variety of effective medications and administration routes," said Dr. Sean Wharton, Director at Wharton Medical Clinic, in a statement.

"We are working to address these needs by researching different options, including a daily oral pill called orforglipron. In a phase 2 study, orforglipron demonstrated an average of up to 14.7 per cent weight reduction. These exciting results indicate that orforglipron may be an effective, once-daily oral that can be taken without food or water restrictions," he added.

Separately, a study published in The Lancet evaluated orforglipron for the treatment of type 2 diabetes compared to placebo and dulaglutide.

Orforglipron at doses of 12 mg or greater showed significant reductions in HbA1c and bodyweight compared with placebo or dulaglutide, revealed the results. HbA1c is a blood test that measures average blood sugar levels over the past 3 months.

The company said it has initiated phase 3 trials to further study the efficacy and safety of orforglipron for the treatment of obesity and overweight and Type 2 diabetes. —IANS