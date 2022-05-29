TN govt names panel to pick cinema awardee

Chennai: Veteran Tamil filmmaker SP Muthuraman was on Sunday named as the chairperson of a selection committee to select an awardee for the Tamil cinema life time achievement award named after former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

Constituting the panel, a Government Order said Muthuraman shall be the chief of the committee while noted actor Nasser, also president of the South Indian Artistes Association (Nadigar Sangam) and film director Karu Pazhaniappan would be the members.

The awardee, to be picked by the panel, would be conferred the award next month by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Muthuraman had directed many films including superstar Rajinikanth starrer 'Murattu Kaalai', and top actor Kamal Haasan's 'Sagalakala Vallavan'.

The state government had recently said that an award would be instituted for top notch achievers in Tamil cinema. Information Minister M P Saminathan had announced in the Assembly last month that the annual Award would be named after late leader M Karunanidhi and shall be conferred from this year onwards.

Every year, it would be conferred on the awardee on June 3, the birth anniversary of the leader. The 'Kalaignar Kalaithurai Vithagar Virudhu', would carry a cash component of Rs 10 lakh, citation and a memento.—PTI