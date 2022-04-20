TN colleges to conduct online classes from Tuesday

Chennai: The colleges in Tamil Nadu will be conducting online classes starting from Tuesday following the state government order.

The government has ordered the colleges to conduct online classes following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state and nationally.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabhaskar while speaking to IANS said, "Yes, the health department had informed the education department and the Chief Minister to issue an order to conduct online classes for college students as there is a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state."

State Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan had in an order issued on Monday, after deliberations with the Higher Education department officials and health officials, issued an order to conduct online classes in colleges, 6 days a week.



The order has given exceptions to the students of the Engineering colleges, Polytechnics and students from science stream, who will be able to attend classes till March 31, to complete their examinations. The order also states that all examinations will be conducted online.

--IANS