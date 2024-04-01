Tiger Shroff pranks 'Bade Miyan' Akshay Kumar on April Fool's Day

Tiger Shroff's Hilarious April Fool's Prank Leaves Akshay Kumar Drenched: Watch the Fun Moment Unfold!

Mumbai: As today is April Fool's Day, actor Tiger Shroff played yet another prank on his 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' co-star Akshay Kumar.

Taking to Instagram, Tiger treated fans with a video featuring himself and Akshay.

The video begins with Tiger shaking a big bottle of soft drink and then running to play in the garden. Akshay comes in to join the game but the 'Baaghi' actor asks him to pass the bottle.

Watch Video: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5NKCtBImoK/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Tiger then makes Akshay open the bottle, which fizzes out and the drink gets spilt all over the 'OMG 2' star.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Apri bade miya."

April Fools' Day or All Fools' Day is a worldwide prank day, celebrated across many countries.

This day includes traditions like trying out practical jokes and hoaxes with their friends or family and screaming ''April Fools!" at the end of the succession of the prank.

Akshay and Tiger are actively promoting their upcoming film, ' Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.'

The two have been sharing entertaining moments on social media, including funny behind-the-scenes clips and lively dance challenges.

Akshay took to his official Instagram account to share a hilarious video amidst the vibrant festivities of Holi.

In the video, the actor can be seen approaching Tiger with something hidden behind his back, while Tiger holds a bucket of red-colored water outside a building.

However, in a comical turn of events, Akshay reveals a coconut instead of what was expected, leading Tiger to drench himself with the water and wish Akshay a Happy Holi.

Akshay captioned the video, "Bura na mano, Holi #HappyHoli everyone.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Shot across locations such as Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India film is creating buzz for its grand scale and Hollywood-style cinematic visuals.



The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.

The film features Prithviraj Sukumaran in an intriguing villainous role and also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant roles.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film's official trailer which received a good response from the fans. 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film 'Maidaan'.

—ANI