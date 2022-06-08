Three-Day Workshop On The Theme 'Research And Publication Ethics' Organized At PU

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Three-Day Workshop on the theme “Research and Publication Ethics” organized by the Department of Public Administration, Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with HRDC, PU, Chandigarh and sponsored by RUSA concluded today. The workshop was attended by 36 participants from across the disciplines like Public Administration, Political Science, History, Economics, Statistics, Zoology, Human Rights & Duties, Philosophy, Systems Biology and Bioinformatics, Women’s Studies & Development and UIET.

The workshop comprising of nine sessions focused on diverse themes relating to research and publication ethics - Journal Matrices, Journal Finder, Violation of Publication Ethics, Publication Misconduct, Issues of copyright and Plagiarism and open access publication and scientific misconduct etc. The resource persons - Dr. Jayanti Dutta, Deputy Director, HRDC, PU, Chandigarh; Dr. Neeraj Kumar Singh, Deputy Librarian, AC Joshi Library, PU, Chandigarh; Prof. Rupak Chakravarty, Department of Library and Information Science; Dr. Shushil Kumar, Deputy Dean, Journals & Publications, Chitkara University Publications were expert in their respective domains. The Workshop was well received by the participants and concluded successfully.