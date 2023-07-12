The Third Culture Working Group meeting under India’s G20 Presidency concludes at Hampi , Karnataka

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Third Culture Working Group meeting under India’s G20 Presidency concluded today in Hampi Karnataka. The discussions at the 3rd Culture Working Group meeting under India’s G20 presidency came to a close on July 11, 2023.The final session of the 3rd CWG concluded with updates and development towards the upcoming G20 Culture Ministers' Meeting in Varanasi, scheduled to be organised on August 26, 2023.



The CWG, under India’s G20 presidency, strives to position culture at the heart of policymaking. The 3rd CWG focused on attaining a consensus on the recommendations deliberated in the previous two CWG meetings, which were organised at Khajuraho & Bhubaneswar respectively.



G20 delegates also participated in a Yoga session at the Hazara Rama Temple today in Hampi, Karnataka.











Yesterday, as part of the cultural immersion experience, a tree plantation activity took place at the historic Queens' Bath in Hampi. The delegates were also given a guided tour of the Royal Enclosure, enabling them to appreciate the rich heritage and architectural marvels of the region. Following the tour, delegates proceeded to the Yeduru Basavanna complex, situated opposite the Virupaksha Temple. At this picturesque location, a captivating cultural performance by troupes of Gurus Radha and Raja Reddy choreographed by Smt Kausalya Reddy was organised. They performed four distinct dance styles from South India, namely, Bharatnayam from Tamil Nadu, Mohiniyattam from Kerala, Kuchipudi from Andhra Pradesh and Odissi from Odisha. The spell binding performance in the backdrop of monuments left the delegates mesmerized.











Earlier, on 10th July the inaugural session of the third G20 Culture Working Group (CWG) meeting was organised in Hampi, Karnataka. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Coal and Mines, Shri Pralhad Joshi addressed the session.



Addressing the participants, he said “We have progressed from identifying and deliberating the four priorities to seeking consensus on the action-oriented recommendations that would be a significant step in placing culture at the heart of policymaking.” The 4 priority areas are: Protection and Restitution of Cultural Property; Harnessing Living Heritage for a Sustainable Future; Promotion of Cultural and Creative Industries and Creative Economy; and Leveraging Digital Technologies for the Protection and Promotion of Culture.



Later in the evening of 10thJuly, delegates were taken on excursion to heritage sites like the Vijaya Vittala Temple, the Royal Enclosure, and the Yeduru Basavanna complex of the Hampi Group of Monuments, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Delegates were also being taken on a coracle ride on the Tungabhadra River.







The delegates enjoyed a percussion recital by Vikku Vinayakram, a renowned musician who has made the ghatam an important part of our classical music traditions and taken it to the world stage through fusion music programmes with world musicians. The 30-minute interactive presentation was integrated with Bharatnatyam dancers striking sculpturesque poses against the backdrop of the ruins of the Vijaya Vithala temple complex, bringing alive the glory of the Vijayanagar empire.