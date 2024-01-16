Teja Sajja's 'HanuMan' Soars Beyond Rs 100 Crore Mark on Global Box Office

HanuMan, the sensational Telugu superhero film led by Teja Sajja, achieves a global milestone, crossing Rs 100 crore at the box office. Prashanth Varma's cinematic universe begins in Anjanadri village, marking a triumph for Primeshow Entertainment.

Hyderabad: In a remarkable achievement, the Telugu-language superhero film 'HanuMan,' featuring Teja Sajja in the lead, has crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone at the worldwide box office within just four days of its release. The announcement was made by the production house Primeshow Entertainment on Tuesday, underscoring the film's widespread success.



Prashanth Varma, the writer and director of 'HanuMan,' has created a cinematic marvel set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, signifying the commencement of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).



Sharing the exhilarating news on their official X page, Primeshow Entertainment expressed their gratitude to the audience with the caption, "Small film - BIG JUSTICE from the audience. The Humongous Roar of #HANUMAN Resounded at the Box-Office. 100 crores worldwide in just 4 days with limited screens & minimal ticket prices. #HanuManCreatesHistory A @PrasanthVarma Film Starring @tejasajja123."



Apart from Teja Sajja, the film boasts a stellar cast including Amrita Iyer, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, and Vinay Rai, contributing to the grand success of 'HanuMan.' The film's unique storyline and compelling performances have captivated audiences globally, solidifying its place in the annals of Telugu cinema history.

