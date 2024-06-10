Teaser of Gurmeet Choudhary's action-packed series 'Commander Karan Saxena' unveiled

Jatin Wagle promises a gripping, emotionally charged story, while Rajeshwar Nair highlights the courage and action in the narrative.

Mumbai: Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is all set to enthral the audience with his new project 'Commander Karan Saxena'.

As per a statement, the series is "centred around a RAW agent unravelling a high-stakes mystery amidst political intrigue and betrayal." It is directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Keylight Productions.

On What the audience can expect from the show, director Jatin Wagle said," "With Commander Karan Saxena, we aim to deliver a story that is as gripping as it is emotionally charged.

Gurmeet Choudhary's portrayal of Karan Saxena brings depth and intensity to a character that audiences will find both heroic and relatable. It's a story that every Indian will enjoy."

Rajeshwar Nair, producer and co-founder of Keylight Productions also shared his views about the series.

"With Commander Karan Saxena, we've created a gripping story of courage and action. Our aim has always been to captivate audiences with compelling narratives, and we are honoured to bring Amit Khan's iconic character to life," he said.

'Commander Karan Saxena' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar from July 8. Iqbal Khan and Hruta Durgule are also a part of the show.

