Teacher Competence

The Hawk: A few years back, during a discussion on books for teacher training, it came to the point of opening the session with a question that would excite all participants and lead them to make strong arguments either for or against a given idea. For this purpose, this question was raised whether all the text books of the world should be thrown into the ocean! Do you agree or disagree with this view? Why else? Even after half an hour's debate on its pros and cons in a group of about thirty members, the two parties agreed Wasn't ready to be. Those who agreed with this believed that if the teachers are capable, understand their subject properly, understand the learning level of the students and the teaching methods, then there is no need for textbooks. Instead schools should have a rich library, a reading corner in every classroom, with plenty of books and other material available. If children have opportunities to interact with each other and with the teacher, then surely the text books should be thrown in the Pacific Ocean! Same The other side said that where would such teachers be found, who have a proper understanding of their subject, students, their socio-economic background, environment, level of learning and teaching methods! In addition, they were concerned with the personal urges and inclinations of the teacher. He believed that textbooks help in keeping the classroom process objective. If it is left to the teachers to decide what is to be taught in the classroom, then the children have no objective yardstick to judge their socio-political urges, will no longer. As a result of this discussion, attention was drawn to the fact that those who agreed with the statement started their talk with 'if'. That is, the kind of teachers they expect, until all the teachers are prepared on those scales, we cannot throw away the textbooks. Second, even if teachers are academically prepared, can they be completely free of their personal urges? It is a matter of thinking here whether this question of objectivity is limited to teachers only! especially in a society where Changes are made in the text-books with the change of political power. These days textbooks are again in discussion. It is being told that certain chapters will be removed from some school books. If civics textbooks do not talk about the Cold War and American supremacy, then no class child will read about democracy and diversity! If a poet's poems are out, then a promoted novelist will get a place! Who is deciding what should be included in the textbooks and what should be excluded go? Will removing lessons from books change history? But there are other aspects too. Should this question be asked only to political rulers? How did we get to where we are as a society? Even if we had developed the culture of reading in this country and society, could the political power have so much control over what our children should read? We have handed over a mobile phone to every child, in which any content full of hatred and obscenity from WhatsApp and YouTube can reach them, but in every street He could not build such a library, in which children would read books together and discuss them. Instead of making the school a place for the construction of knowledge, we have developed it as a place to control the mind of the child, where the child starts gasping for breath carrying the burden of the unfulfilled ambitions of his parents. We taught them to trust their conscience and gave wings to their dreams. The vast majority of society does not care what lessons are missing from a book. their concern is that the children Somehow get engineering or medical exam done. Even if they commit suicide in any coaching center of Kota! It doesn't matter to us that boys who misbehave with girls in a college roam freely and the police beat up the students who demand answers from the administration and make them sit at the police station! We all know the kind of role the police play in arresting girls as compared to the policemen. We are covered in such an 'immune' or completely safe armor that it doesn't matter to us. We read Faiz's Nazm on social media and in our own homes children become fans of boxers or video games or series. -- Vijay Garg