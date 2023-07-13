Tamannaah Bhatia joins Nikkhil Advani's next directorial 'Vedaa'

Mumbai: Tamannaah Bhatia will star alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh in the upcoming film 'Vedaa', directed by Nikkhil Advani.

Shooting on the high-octane action-drama 'Vedaa' has recently begun in Rajasthan. The film, which is aiming for a 2024 release, is rumoured to have never-before-seen sequences.

Tamannaah will play a key role that will set up an important part of the movie's plot.

Excited about the collaboration, Tamannaah said: "I've always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!"

Nikkhil added: "Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team and I are thrilled to have her with us."

'Vedaa' is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.—Inputs from Agencies