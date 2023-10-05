Take a look at teaser-trailer of Eli Roth's horror film 'Bloody Thanksgiving'

Los Angeles [US]: A new teaser-trailer of filmmaker Eli Roth's horror film 'Bloody Thanksgiving' has been unveiled.

'Bloody Thanksgiving' follows a mysterious killer who terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts, after a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy.

The cast includes TikTok star Rae, Dempsey, Milo Manheim, Nell Verlaque, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Dempsey, Rick Hoffman, Gina Gershon, Chris Sandiford, Tim Dillon and Tomaso Sanelli round out the cast of the slasher. Rae's feature in 'Thanksgiving' comes after she recently debuted her "2 Die 4" single which features pop artist Charli XCX.

The makers on Wednesday dropped the teaser-trailer of the film which has definitely left fans excited.

Sharing the link, Sony Pictures wrote, "Will you survive the holidays? Watch the new trailer for #BloodyThanksgivingMovie and see it exclusively in cinemas on November 17."

Reacting to it, a social media user commented, "It looks interesting."

"Wow...can't wait," another one wrote.

"After a Black Friday riot ends in tragedy, a mysterious Thanksgiving-inspired killer terrorizes Plymouth, Massachusetts - the birthplace of the infamous holiday," the film's logline read -- as per Variety.

'Thanksgiving" was co-written by Roth and Jeff Rendell. Roth, too, joins as a producer alongside Roger Birnbaum.

In the first trailer, we see a woman being marinated like a supermarket turkey, her toes housing rosemary aromatics and thick crystals of sea salt.

