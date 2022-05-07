Symposium on unravelling the mystery of yugas held

Shimla (The Hawk): A Symposium on the topic “Unraveling the Mystery of the Yugas, chaired by Mr Vivek Atray, Chairman of Yogananda Centre for Theology, Shoolini University, was held on Friday.

The symposium focussed on the concept of yuga cycle, explained in Indian Scriptures.

Two eminent professors who participated in the panel discussion were Prof Dr. Kedar Nath Banarjee, professor emeritus spirituality, Shoolini University and Dr. Vineshwar Bhatt, Assistant Professor of Amirta Dharshan International Centre for Spiritual Studies.

The programme started with a welcoming note delivered by patron of Yogananda Centre for theology which was coordinated by Dr. Prerna Bhardhwaj, Coordinator of YCT.

Chancellor Prof P K Khosla delivered a recorded video message at the symposium. He emphasised the need to study ancient Indkam wisdom.

The talk of Dr Kedar Nath Banarjee was based the book ‘The Holy Science’ authored by Swami Sri Yukteshwar Giri ji. Dr. Banarjee explained the yuga with a scientific calculation with the support of other Indian Scriptures like Manu Smriti and Surya Sidhant. He explained that we are now we in Dwapar Yuga and this yuga ended in the year 1699 and from 1700 dwapara yuga started.