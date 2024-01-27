Sunny Deol Wishes 'Lil Lord Bobby' on Birthday

Bollywood Cheers as Sunny Deol Pours Love on Brother Bobby Deol’s Birthday! Capturing Heartwarming Moments of Deol Family Celebrations, Instagram Post Becomes Instant Sensation. Dive into the Glitz and Glamour of Bollywood Brotherhood.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Sunny Deol took to Instagram to send his birthday wishes to his brother, Bobby Deol. Sharing a picture on Saturday Sunny captioned it with warm words saying, "Happy Birthday My dear #LordBobby #HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols." The photo captured a moment of Bobby embracing his elder brother.



The post also included a snapshot of the patriarch of the Deol family, Dharmendra standing beside his sons Bobby and Sunny creating a heartwarming family scene. The social media post quickly gained attention with fans and colleagues from the industry flooding the comments section to express their well wishes.



Among the people sending their regards was Rahul Dev who shared his sentiments by writing "Happy birthday Bobs! Lots of love." Fans also chimed in with admiration for the Deol family with one person stating, "Your family is my family " while another noted that "It's rare to see sibling love like yours these days."



Shifting focus to Bobbys work he played the role of antagonist Abrar Haque in the blockbuster film 'Animal' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie delved into a father son relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, in the lead role and received both praise and criticism for its portrayal of misogyny.

Despite all the controversy surrounding it 'Animal' managed to become one of the grossing movies of 2023 surpassing the Rs 800 crore milestone at the box office.



Looking forward Bobby Deol is preparing for his project, where he will be sharing screen space with superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna in a highly anticipated film. The movie, tentatively titled 'NBK109' has already created quite a buzz within the industry. As Bobby continues to make waves in the world of cinema his fans eagerly await his ventures.