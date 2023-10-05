Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's 'Gadar 2' to stream on OTT from this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra): After an outstanding performance at the Indian box office, actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer action drama film 'Gadar 2' is all set to stream on the OTT platform.

'Gadar 2' will be streaming on the OTT platform Zee5 from October 6.

Taking to Instagram, Zee5 shared a new poster of the film and captioned it, "The countdown begins! Tara Singh is all set to win your hearts! India's Biggest Blockbuster is coming on #ZEE5 in just 2 days! #Gadar2OnZEE5."

Talking about 'Gadar 2' streaming on OTT platform, Sunny Deol said, "We are absolutely delighted with the overwhelming response that 'Gadar 2' has received in theatres. Now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I am very excited for the movie to reach a wider, global audience. Gadar 2 is a perfect family entertainer which will keep the viewers completely engaged and entertained. I urge everyone to watch it if you haven't already and watch it again if you have".

Ameesha Patel said, "Sakeena is a character who has stayed with me throughout my career, and I was so excited to revisit her in 'Gadar 2.' The chemistry between Tara and Sakeena is timeless, and the sequel reignites that magic for our fans. ZEE5's platform allows us to connect with a global audience, and I'm thrilled that viewers from around the world will have the opportunity to witness this epic love story, all over again but with more twists and action".

Director Anil Sharma said, "The story of 'Gadar' is etched in the memories of every movie lover and with Gadar 2, we have tried to recreate the same magic. I am beyond thrilled that Gadar 2 has become one of the most successful Hindi films of all time and now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, I hope that the film breaks more records and reaches more people across the world".

'Gadar 2' is currently the second-highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of 'Pathaan'.

The film, which also starred actor Utkarsh Sharma in the lead role, was released in August.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sunny will be next seen collaborating with Aamir Khan and director Rajkumar Santoshi for an upcoming film 'Lahore, 1947'.

Aamir will only be producing the film with his production house Aamir Khan Productions.

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of 'Ghayal,' 'Damini,' and 'Ghatak.' Given this impressive track record.

Sunny and Aamir have never worked together before this. But the duo have had very iconic box-office clashes as competitors in the past, where both have eventually emerged victorious.

The first iconic clash at the ticket window was witnessed in 1990 when Aamir Khan's 'Dil' and Sunny Deol's 'Ghayal' were released on the same day.

Then in 1996, it was 'Raja Hindustani' vs 'Ghatak' followed by the most epic Box Office clash of Indian cinema in 2001 when 'Lagaan' was released on the same day as 'Gadar'.

Now, for the very first time, the duo have come together and joined hands on a project.

'Lahore, 1947' also marks the reunion of Aamir Khan and Santoshi after their iconic cult classic, 'Andaz Apna Apna'.

Further details about 'Lahore, 1947' are still awaited.

