Students attend Delhi University's first open day session

The board results are expected any time now and admission season has begun. In accordance with this, Delhi University held its first open day session on May 21. Two sessions were conducted on Thursday, which were attended by over 700 students and parents. The students were once again told that they should give more importance to their choice of course rather than college. The university has 61 colleges which offer a total of 60,000 seats. The open day sessions are conducted to provide information about the university to students and their parents, and also to answer all possible queries that they might have. The changes in the eligibility criteria have created confusion amongst the students. They were unclear about the admission process regarding sports category registrations, extra-curricular quota, hostel facilities, entrance tests and percentage point deduction for subjects. The Sports category registrations and fitness trials have become centralised this year. The best of four criteria, including one language and three academic subjects is the same as previous years. The entrance exams for most courses have been discontinued for most courses, but the tests will be conducted for Bachelor in Business Economics (BBE) and Bachelor in Finance and Investment (BFI). Also, this year onwards mathematics will be a compulsory subject for B.Com (Hons.), Economics (Hons.) and various management programmes. The students applying under the reserved categories, such as child of war widow, Jammu and Kashmir migrant, etc. have been advised by the university to apply through the regular format as well, as the seats under these quotas are extremely limited. The university is also helping students with their queries online at the official website, www.du.ac.in.