Steps To Strengthen The Healthcare System In India

New Delhi (The Hawk): The healthcare system of the country involves a three-tier system with Sub Health Centre (Urban and Rural), Primary Health Centre (Urban and Rural) and Community Health Centre (Urban and Rural) as the three pillars of Primary Health Care System in India. Rural Health Statistics (RHS) is an annual publication, based on Health care administrative data reported by States/UTs.

Similarly, District Hospital (DH), Sub-District Hospital (SDH) and First Referral Unit - Community Health Centres provide secondary care services whereas Medical Colleges and State-level Institutions provide tertiary care services.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India provides technical and financial support to the States/UTs to strengthen the public healthcare facilities. To address the healthcare challenges, particularly in rural areas, the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) was launched in 2005 to supplement the efforts of the State/UT governments to provide accessible, affordable and quality healthcare to all those who access public health facilities. Currently, NRHM is a sub-mission of National Health Mission (NHM).

Support is provided to states/UTs under the National Health Mission (NHM) for strengthening of health care facilities as per norms based on the requirements posed by them in their Programme Implementation Plans (PIPs) and within their overall resource envelope. Under NHM, States are supported for several interventions towards strengthening the primary healthcare services in the country.

XV-Finance Commission Health Grants through Local Government announced as part of Union Budget 2021-22, for strengthening the healthcare system at primary healthcare level, has recommended grants aggregating to Rs. 70,051 Crores over the period of five years (2021-2026) through local government to strengthen the healthcare system in states.

Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) with an outlay of Rs. 64,180 Crores aims to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme with some Central Sector components. The Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) Components includes support for infrastructure development for Sub-Health Centres, Urban Health and Wellness Centres, Support for Block Public Health Units, Integrated District Public Health Laboratories and Critical Care Hospital Blocks.

