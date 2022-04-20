SRM AP students praised by Adimulapu Suresh, State Education Minister

Aim for a goal that contributes to the development and welfare of the country, advises the Minister

Mangalagiri (The Hawk): The leading performers of SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh- Pesala Sai Tanmayi , Sri Harsha Tavidisetty Rajendra, Gude Abhin, and Talari Hrisheekesh, who received exceptional job offers in the recent campus recruitment drive, visited Adimulapu Suresh, Hon'ble Education Minister, Andhra Pradesh, along with Dr. D. Gunasekaran, Registrar. The students are placed in top-notch software and multinational companies by exhibiting their mettle and flair for technology and science. Dr. D.Gunasekaran explained to the minister the details of the jobs secured by the students in the esteemed companies and the CTC packages that they are offered.

The delighted students expressed their gratitude when the Minister greeted and honoured them with shawl coverings over their shoulders. The Minister advised the engineering students to aim and persevere for a goal that would contribute to the development of the country and the welfare of the society. Further, they were urged to acquire the technological skills to ensure an enviable career for themselves which in turn would enable the state to continue to take pride in their achievements.



