SPIC MACAY Holds Mohiniyattam Dance By Deepti Omchery Bhalla

Dehradun (The Hawk): Under the aegis of SPIC MACAY, a Classical Dance Mohiniyattam was presented by Dr. Deepti Omchery Bhalla at Himgiri Zee University today.

During the program, she enthralled the students with the intricacies of the unique dance form Mohiniyattam. Mohiniyattam is the female classical solo dance of Kerala. It is the dance of the Mohini, the celestial enchantress mentioned in Hindu mythology.

Dr. Deepti Omchery Bhalla is a versatile artist who is an exponent of Mohiniyattam and Carnatic Music vocals. Renowned as Singer, Dancer, Teacher, Researcher, and Scholar, she is currently working as a Senior Professor of Carnatic Music at the University of Delhi. She is also the recipient of the National Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by the President of India.

During her circuit, Dr. Deepti also performed at Raja Ram Mohan Roy Academy, Vantage Hall Girls Residential School, and Universal Academy.

The program was held with the support of the SRF Foundation.