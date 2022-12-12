Soon, PHCs in UP will have telemedicine facilities: CM

Lucknow (The Hawk): Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has announced that all primary health centres (PHCs) in the state will soon be equipped with cutting-edge features like tele-consultancy and telemedicine.

He stated on Sunday that they would be connected to all medical schools, district hospitals, the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, and King George's Medical University.

"Technology must be integrated into health care. All of the state's medical schools, district hospitals, SGPGI, and KGMU will be connected with the state's 4,600 PHCs. Additionally, state health personnel will receive specialised training for this "added he.

According to a release, the Chief Minister has also emphasised the value of modern healthcare services in the state.

"At all primary health centres, telemedicine ATMs are being installed. The state's 4,600 basic health centres will have access to health ATMs, which will enable testing for 60 different ailments at a single location. The paramedical staff will also receive the necessary training for this "Added he.

Also from him: "India popularised yoga, and as a result, more than 200 nations worldwide now enjoy healthful lifestyles. Our nation is regarded as a major hub for health and wellness facilities."

The Chief Minister also stated that making the right judgments on time is crucial in the sphere of health.

According to him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the correct judgments during the world's worst pandemic (Covid-19).

"When the second wave (Covid-19) began, we were aware of the value and influence of community health officers. At that time, we created 72,000 teams in Uttar Pradesh. Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery, Asha employees, public representatives, and police made up each team's 10 to 15 members. India provided the globe with the best Covid management approach, which was well-received worldwide "Added he.

The four strong pillars of the health system, according to the Chief Minister, are health and wellness centres, Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

(Inputs from Agencies)