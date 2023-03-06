Social media influencers must label recommendations paid promotion ad or sponsored. Govt

New Delhi: Use of terms like "advertisement," "sponsored," "partnership," and "paid promotion" by celebrities and influencers who endorse products or services on social media platforms is required to reveal a material interest.

Government regulations went into effect in January requiring social media influencers to reveal any "material" interests they have in advocating items or services. Violators face severe penalties, including a prohibition on future endorsements.

The Department of Consumer Affairs has issued a statement saying that it has seen widespread uncertainty about the proper disclosure terminology to use for various types of business partnerships.—Inputs from Agencies