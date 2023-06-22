Slow monsoon delays oilseed sowing: SEA

New Delhi: Industry group SEA expressed concern on Thursday that a potential El Nino situation could harm production due to the delayed passage of monsoon, which is delaying the sowing of oilseeds in the ongoing Kharif season.

It was reported that sowing area for oilseeds was down from the same time last year to 4.1 lakh hectares for the 2023-23 kharif season, to 4.8 lakh hectares.

"The onset of monsoon in Kerala is delayed by a week and also the slow advancement of monsoon is leading to a delay in sowing in most of the states," Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) Ajay Jhunjhunwala wrote in a letter to members.—Inputs from Agencies