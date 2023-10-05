Singer SZA's Toronto concert postponed due to illness

Toronto [Canada]: Singer SZA postponed the Toronto date of her SOS tour just a few hours before she was set to perform on the stage on Wednesday evening.

She had to make last-minute changes due to her illness, as per Variety.

Taking to Instagram, SZA dropped a video from her on stage during sound check at Scotiabank Arena. In the clip, she could be seen apologising to her fans and explaining that despite taking a steroid to reduce inflammation in the body, she couldn't push through.

"Hey gang, I'm here at the arena," she said in the video.

"I just tried to do sound check, I sound terrible. I only want to give you guys 100 percent and that's what you deserve and I won't give you less than that. I promise you I will come back Toronto and make it up, I'm so sorry. I wanted to push through very much, I'm on as much dexamethasone as one can be on, and I love you and I promise you I'll be back. I tried, I came, I got in hair and makeup and all the things. I love you and I'm really sorry," she added.

As soon as SZA shared her health update, fans and members from the music industry chimed in the comment section and wished her a speedy recovery.

"Yes very good. Take care of your voice," INIKO commented.

"Take your time. Get well soon," a social media user wrote.

SZA promised that the Toronto date would be rescheduled. However, no information on new dates has been provided.

—ANI