Siachen Glacier tent fire kills army officer, injures 6 soldiers

Srinagar: According to army sources, an army officer was killed and six other soldiers were injured in a tent fire on Wednesday in the Siachen Glacier region of Ladakh.

It was reported that the fire broke out in a tent about 3:30 am on Wednesday.

“Three critically injured jawans were shifted to Chandigarh. The fire was doused before it could get to the ammunition tent. A few tents were reportedly damaged in the blaze.

“Initial cause behind the fire was a short circuit. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the fire", sources said.—Inputs from Agencies