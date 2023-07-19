    Menu
    India

    Siachen Glacier tent fire kills army officer, injures 6 soldiers

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July19/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Srinagar: According to army sources, an army officer was killed and six other soldiers were injured in a tent fire on Wednesday in the Siachen Glacier region of Ladakh.

    It was reported that the fire broke out in a tent about 3:30 am on Wednesday.

    “Three critically injured jawans were shifted to Chandigarh. The fire was doused before it could get to the ammunition tent. A few tents were reportedly damaged in the blaze.

    “Initial cause behind the fire was a short circuit. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the fire", sources said.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Siachen Glacier Army officer killed Ladakh Fire in tent
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in