Shoolini Univ signs MoU with RNA VAX Bio

Shimla (The Hawk): Shoolini University and RNA WAX Bio Solan Himachal Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate as knowledge partner to support each other's endeavours based on the principles of reciprocity.

Under this partnership, Shoolini University and RNA will be sharing the research infrastructure and other facilities with each other for the better unitilisation of resources.

The MoU is aimed to encourage industry-academia partnership in the form of exchange of industry expert and faculty, updation of curriculum, internship projects, and placements for students, management development programs, joint research and development projects, consultancy assignments etc,.

The MoU was signed by the Chancellor of Shoolini University Prof. P K Khosla and Dr. Sewa Singh from RNX along with Dean Research Shoolini University Prof. Sourabh Kulshreshtha.

Prof Khosla said, this partnership wills open the doors to conduct research with industry experts.

Prof. Sourabh Kulshreshtha Dean Research Shoolini University said the partnership will be helpful for students and researchers at Shoolini University to gain industry knowledge and conduct research with the experts from the industry. He further said that he is very excited about the outcomes of this partnership.

Attachments area

Page 2 of 2