Shoolini Univ Hosts Talk On Gender Discrimination

Solan (The Hawk): Belletristic Literature Society of the Chitrakoot School of Liberal Arts, Shoolini University, today hosted Prof Rui Kohiyama of Japan who spoke on Gender Discrimination in the land of the Rising Sun.

A celebrated academician, Rui Kohiyama is professor of American and Gender Studies at Tokyo Woman's Christian University in Japan.

In her presentation on Gender Discrimination in Japan, Prof Kohiyama gave a detailed account of the various ways in which women are subjugated in Japan, a country otherwise known for its progress, efficiency and remarkable technological innovations. Women continue to occupy the secondary place in society, in governance, and in the professional sphere.

However, despite it all, the statistics prove that women in Japan remain happier than men, a phenomenon that is surprising and also begs a lot of questions. Rui’s presentation was followed by an enthusiastic discussion of various issues related to the rights of women in Japan vis-à-vis other countries, the support system they lack while raising their families, the unfair remuneration offered to them, and other issues.

Participating in the discussion were the faculty members of the School of Liberal Arts, Shoolini University, and other students and faculty members of the university.