Shanaya Kapoor wraps up first schedule of Mohanlal’s ‘Vrushabha’ in Mysore

Mumbai: Actor Shanaya Kapoor on Monday announced the first schedule wrap of her upcoming debut film ‘Vrushabha’.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya shared a picture of actor Mohanlal on her stories and wrote, “first schedule done with Mohanlal sir! It was an honour to share the screen with you sir. Can’t wait to get started with the final schedule in London next month.”



Apart from her and Mohanlal, the film will also stars Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles.

The film will be produced by Ektaa Kapoor.



Few days ago, producer Ektaa made the announcement about her new film 'Vrushabha' in collaboration with actor Mohanlal.

Taking to Insta, Ektaa shared a picture featuring herself, her father-actor Jeetendra and Mohanlal.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Posing with d legend n the genius !!!! JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal. Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."

The film is slated to release in 2024. (ANI)