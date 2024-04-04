Shah Rukh Khan's heart-warming gesture towards Rishabh Pant goes viral after KKR vs DC match

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming moment with Rishabh Pant post-KKR win over DC captures hearts. SRK's support and IPL's thrilling encounters spotlight the spirit of cricket. Sunil Narine shines as KKR tops the league.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Shah Rukh Khan, often seen supporting his team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on the ground during the IPL, met Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant on Wednesday following his side's win over the Blue and Red side.

King Khan shared a heartwarming moment with Pant. The videos and pictures posted after the KKR vs DC match went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, after KKR's win, Shah Rukh was seen in the stadium personally congratulating his team and other team members.

SRK approached Rishabh, who was sitting on the field after the post-match duties. After seeing King Khan approaching him, Rishabh was about to get up when SRK asked him to relax, hugged him, and then planted a kiss on the side of his head.

Taking to X, the Indian Premier League (IPL) treated fans with a video of SRK meeting teams on the ground post-match.

In the video, the 'Jawan' actor is seen applauding Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and Ishant Sharma, among other players, after the KKR vs DC match in Visakhapatnam.

SRK cheered for the boys from the stands of the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. His manager, Pooja Dadlani, also attended the match between KKR and DC.

The social media handle of KKR dropped a video from the match in which SRK can be seen rooting for the boys.

SRK looked happy as the boys performed extremely well. KKR's social media team added the Don theme track to the video to make it more captivating. SRK attended the thrilling match wearing a purple shirt.



Rishabh made his return to competitive cricket during this edition of the IPL after surviving a life-threatening car accident back in December 2022. Though his comeback inning against Punjab Kings was a disappointing one of just 18 runs, Pant has shown improvement in his next inning. During the match against KKR, Pant registered back-to-back half-century scores, scoring 55 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes.

He is the fourth-highest run-getter in the league so far, having made 152 runs in four matches at an average of 38.00 and a strike rate of over 158. His best score is 55, and he has scored two fifties so far.

Coming to yesterday's match, with explosive knocks from Sunil Narine (85 in 39 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes), the 18-year-old Angkrish Raghuvanshi (54 in 27 balls, with five fours and three sixes), and cameos from Andre Russell (41 in 19 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rinku Singh (26 in eight balls, with one four and three sixes), took the two-time champions to 272/7 in 20 overs.

Anrich Nortje (3/59) was the pick of the bowlers for DC but leaked a lot of runs. Ishant Sharma (2/43) was also solid with the ball. Khaleel Ahmed and Mitchell Marsh took a wicket each.



In the run-chase, DC sunk to 33/4. A 93-run partnership between skipper Rishabh (55 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and five sixes) and Tristan Stubbs (54 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) helped DC put up a brief fight and provide some entertainment to their fans, but they were skittled out for 166 in 17.2 overs.

Vaibhav Arora (3/27) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/33) were the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Mitchell Starc also picked up 2/25 in three overs. Andre Russell and Sunil Narine took a wicket each.

Narine won the 'Player of the Match' award for his fifty. KKR is at the top, having won all three games and getting six points. DC is in the ninth spot with one win and three losses, giving them two points.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shah Rukh was recently seen in the movie 'Dunki'. 'Dunki' features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by actors like Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan. The film received mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

'Dunki' focuses on the issue of immigration. Its title is taken from the term "donkey journey," which refers to the long, winding, and often dangerous routes that people across the world take to reach the places they want to immigrate to. He has still not announced his next project.

