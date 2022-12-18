Several states are affected by the new tomato flu type, which is making children sick

New Delhi (The Hawk): India faced the resurgence of infectious diseases as it reopened after the two horrific years of Covid, and a new version of the hand, foot, and mouth disease, sometimes known as tomato flu, caused quite a worry throughout many states.

The uncommon viral virus known as tomato flu may represent a new form of the widespread infectious disease hand, foot, and mouth disease, which primarily affects young children between the ages of one and five.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha were the first states to report instances of tomato flu. On May 6, 2022, the Kollam district of Kerala reported the discovery of tomato flu.

Even while the tomato flu virus is not thought to be life-threatening, medical professionals cautioned that if it continues to spread, it may return to schools after the epidemic.

Health officials also stated that individuals have a very slim probability of catching the illness.

This is a very strong indication that we are moving into a viral disease period, according to Bhawuk Dhir, a dermatologist at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

With the spread of Covid, monkeypox, and now hand, foot, and mouth disease, it is obvious that we are moving towards an era of viral infections, according to Dhir. This was something that many academics had previously anticipated.

Coxsackie virus A16, a non-polio enterovirus that causes tomato flu, is highly contagious and spreads by fecal-oral pathway, fluid from blisters, secretions from the nose, and throat.

It is typically a minor, self-limiting viral illness that only needs supportive treatment to recover. A small number of people could experience problems like meningitis and widespread infection.

The Union Health Ministry recently released advice for Tomato Flu, emphasising that its treatment is similar to that for other viral infections, including rest, isolation, drinking lots of fluids, and using a hot water sponge to soothe itching and rashes. It is necessary to administer paracetamol as supportive therapy for fever, body aches, and other symptomatic conditions.

There are no antiviral medications or vaccinations available to treat or prevent tomato flu.

According to Dhir, "the phrase tomato fever was coined because of the red blisters that resemble a tomato."

The greatest approach to prevent this sickness, even though there aren't many new cases being reported right now, is to keep the environment clean and hygienic, as well as to keep an affected child from exchanging toys, clothes, food, or other objects with other children who aren't afflicted.

